CAN (Canaan Inc.) dropped -0.98 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 26, 2023, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) trading session started at the price of $2.00, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.04. A 52-week range for CAN has been $1.83 – $4.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -75.70%. With a float of $168.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $189.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 541 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.93, operating margin of +8.57, and the pretax margin is +13.94.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canaan Inc. (CAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Looking closely at Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Canaan Inc.’s (CAN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. However, in the short run, Canaan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.07. Second resistance stands at $2.12. The third major resistance level sits at $2.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.87.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) Key Stats

There are 171,502K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 418.44 million. As of now, sales total 634,880 K while income totals 70,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,230 K while its last quarter net income were -84,370 K.