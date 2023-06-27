Can PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) drop of -16.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.61, plunging -6.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. Within the past 52 weeks, PLBY’s price has moved between $1.43 and $7.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -187.30%. With a float of $43.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.43, operating margin of -19.80, and the pretax margin is -125.79.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 39,651. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,326 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,386,982 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 8,528 for $1.60, making the entire transaction worth $13,670. This insider now owns 205,517 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -104.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6819, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7529. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5933 in the near term. At $1.6567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. The third support level lies at $1.3933 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 114.00 million based on 73,622K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 266,930 K and income totals -277,700 K. The company made 51,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.