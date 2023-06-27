Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) drop of -17.76% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4563, plunging -5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4601 and dropped to $0.433 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Within the past 52 weeks, BODY’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $145.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 737 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.38, operating margin of -24.13, and the pretax margin is -28.50.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 13.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 59,887. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 134,730 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 17,690,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 900 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $495. This insider now owns 17,825,729 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.05 while generating a return on equity of -65.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4607, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7003. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4513 in the near term. At $0.4692, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4784. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4150. The third support level lies at $0.3971 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 134.50 million based on 318,444K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 692,200 K and income totals -194,190 K. The company made 144,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) kicked off at the price of $1.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Zack King -
June 26, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) trading session started at the price of $1.34, that was -9.77% drop from the session before....
Read more

Snap Inc. (SNAP) soared 3.60 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
On June 26, 2023, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) opened at $10.73, higher 3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.96 million

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) stock priced at $0.3449, up 8.30% from the...
Read more

