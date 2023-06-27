Can The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) drop of -17.76% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.4563, plunging -5.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4601 and dropped to $0.433 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Within the past 52 weeks, BODY’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $145.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 737 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.38, operating margin of -24.13, and the pretax margin is -28.50.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 13.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 59,887. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 134,730 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 17,690,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 900 for $0.55, making the entire transaction worth $495. This insider now owns 17,825,729 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.05 while generating a return on equity of -65.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4607, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7003. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4513 in the near term. At $0.4692, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4784. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4242, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4150. The third support level lies at $0.3971 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 134.50 million based on 318,444K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 692,200 K and income totals -194,190 K. The company made 144,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.