Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -4.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) surged 2.57% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $53.30. Price fluctuations for CNQ have ranged from $43.67 to $62.57 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 19.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

In an organization with 10035 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.00% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 43.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.50. However, in the short run, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.41. Second resistance stands at $56.14. The third major resistance level sits at $57.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.60. The third support level lies at $51.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,096,466K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,536 M according to its annual income of 8,413 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,379 M and its income totaled 1,330 M.

