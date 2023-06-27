Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,675 M

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) stock priced at $80.15, down -0.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.45 and dropped to $79.58 before settling in for the closing price of $80.06. CP’s price has ranged from $65.17 to $83.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.70%. With a float of $929.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12935 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.93, operating margin of +38.34, and the pretax margin is +34.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Railroads Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)

The latest stats from [Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, CP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.54 million was superior to 1.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 69.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.86. The third major resistance level sits at $81.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 96.26 billion, the company has a total of 931,059K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,780 M while annual income is 2,705 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,675 M while its latest quarter income was 591,360 K.