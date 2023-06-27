Cano Health Inc. (CANO) kicked off at the price of $1.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

June 26, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) trading session started at the price of $1.34, that was -9.77% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. A 52-week range for CANO has been $0.76 – $9.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -794.90%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cano Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 711,650. In this transaction Chief Clinical Officer of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 1,213,984 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Clinical Officer sold 100,000 for $1.38, making the entire transaction worth $137,760. This insider now owns 1,713,984 shares in total.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Looking closely at Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO), its last 5-days average volume was 9.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2686, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4948. However, in the short run, Cano Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3000. Second resistance stands at $1.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0000.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are 536,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 662.10 million. As of now, sales total 2,739 M while income totals -207,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 866,910 K while its last quarter net income were -28,150 K.