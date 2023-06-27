Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) posted a -5.99% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Monday, with Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) stock price down -5.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.33. CRBU’s price has ranged from $3.99 to $13.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.20%. With a float of $54.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.19 million.

The firm has a total of 137 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Caribou Biosciences Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 35,506. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,627 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 59,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06, when Company’s VP of Finance and Controller sold 10,000 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $107,958. This insider now owns 110,366 shares in total.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Caribou Biosciences Inc., CRBU], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s (CRBU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.73.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 245.09 million, the company has a total of 61,364K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,850 K while annual income is -99,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,500 K while its latest quarter income was -28,040 K.