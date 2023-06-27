Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) average volume reaches $38.32M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 26, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) opened at $14.98, lower -7.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.04 and dropped to $13.90 before settling in for the closing price of $15.80. Price fluctuations for CCL have ranged from $6.11 to $16.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.70, operating margin of -32.19, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.6) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days average volume was 49.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 39.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.04. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.13. Second resistance stands at $15.65. The third major resistance level sits at $16.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,116,014K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,168 M according to its annual income of -6,094 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,432 M and its income totaled -693,000 K.