China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is expecting -89.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $0.4253, down -3.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4253 and dropped to $0.403 before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has traded in a range of $0.41-$9.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 9.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -126.00%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 885 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.04, operating margin of -14.06, and the pretax margin is -13.94.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 7.05%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.20 while generating a return on equity of -100.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -126.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Looking closely at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 363.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9041, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6740. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4275. Second resistance stands at $0.4376. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4052, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3930. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3829.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.14 million has total of 23,697K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 148,810 K in contrast with the sum of -21,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,700 K and last quarter income was -140 K.