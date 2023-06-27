Citigroup Inc. (C) with a beta value of 1.57 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.12, soaring 0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.69 and dropped to $46.01 before settling in for the closing price of $46.02. Within the past 52 weeks, C’s price has moved between $40.01 and $54.56.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.90%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 240000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 598,440. In this transaction Chief Risk Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $49.87, taking the stock ownership to the 155,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Head of Human Resources sold 2,950 for $50.77, making the entire transaction worth $149,772. This insider now owns 82,779 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.60 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.65% during the next five years compared to 5.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.28, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Citigroup Inc., C], we can find that recorded value of 12.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 37.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.99. The third major resistance level sits at $47.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.26.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 91.52 billion based on 1,946,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 101,078 M and income totals 14,845 M. The company made 37,494 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,606 M in sales during its previous quarter.