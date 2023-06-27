Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) kicked off at the price of $4.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) declined -1.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Price fluctuations for CLNE have ranged from $3.84 to $8.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.60% at the time writing. With a float of $176.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 496 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 32,133. In this transaction SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT of this company sold 5,643 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 624,458 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s SVP, STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT sold 11,286 for $5.49, making the entire transaction worth $61,960. This insider now owns 630,101 shares in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.09 million, its volume of 1.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.58 in the near term. At $4.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.32.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

There are currently 222,908K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 994.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 420,160 K according to its annual income of -58,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,180 K and its income totaled -38,700 K.