Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.3 million

Analyst Insights

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) kicked off on Monday, down -11.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CRMD has traded in a range of $2.71-$8.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $40.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CorMedix Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 27,258. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $4.54, taking the stock ownership to the 166,034 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $76,400. This insider now owns 242,169 shares in total.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3895.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, CorMedix Inc.’s (CRMD) raw stochastic average was set at 57.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.32 in the near term. At $5.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.81.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 225.05 million has total of 44,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 70 K in contrast with the sum of -29,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30 K and last quarter income was -8,210 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Now that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s volume has hit 1.43 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.12, soaring 3.88% from the previous...
Read more

A look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
June 26, 2023, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.86, that was 9.50% jump from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) volume hitting the figure of 1.48 million.

Sana Meer -
On June 26, 2023, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) opened at $20.81, higher 2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.