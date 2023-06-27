Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) volume exceeds 1.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $20.52, up 5.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.885 and dropped to $20.52 before settling in for the closing price of $20.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CUZ has traded in a range of $18.06-$31.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.70%. With a float of $150.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 286 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +23.07, and the pretax margin is +21.97.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Cousins Properties Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 111.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 921,602. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 36,975 shares at a rate of $24.93, taking the stock ownership to the 30,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 6,095 for $25.77, making the entire transaction worth $157,068. This insider now owns 42,241 shares in total.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +21.88 while generating a return on equity of 3.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Looking closely at Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 35.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.46. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.26. Second resistance stands at $22.76. The third major resistance level sits at $23.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.53.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.41 billion has total of 151,694K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 762,290 K in contrast with the sum of 166,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 202,730 K and last quarter income was 22,200 K.