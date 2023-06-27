D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) kicked off at the price of $1.82: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock priced at $1.61, up 11.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. QBTS’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.20%. With a float of $80.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 215 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.25, operating margin of -828.91, and the pretax margin is -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 53,892. In this transaction Director of this company sold 29,021 shares at a rate of $1.86, taking the stock ownership to the 36,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s See Remarks sold 15,000 for $2.39, making the entire transaction worth $35,850. This insider now owns 332,800 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.09 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0814, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2896. However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9600. Second resistance stands at $2.1000. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2800.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 243.17 million, the company has a total of 127,174K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,170 K while annual income is -51,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,580 K while its latest quarter income was -24,610 K.