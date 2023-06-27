DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is expecting 9.23% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Monday, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) declined -1.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $126.75. Price fluctuations for DXCM have ranged from $72.41 to $134.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.80% at the time writing. With a float of $384.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.70 million.

The firm has a total of 7500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DexCom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 51,879. In this transaction EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $125.92, taking the stock ownership to the 131,862 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s SVP Chief Information Officer sold 2,115 for $130.00, making the entire transaction worth $274,953. This insider now owns 50,390 shares in total.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.80% during the next five years compared to 37.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DexCom Inc. (DXCM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 117.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DexCom Inc. (DXCM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DexCom Inc., DXCM], we can find that recorded value of 2.73 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.52.

During the past 100 days, DexCom Inc.’s (DXCM) raw stochastic average was set at 68.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $126.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $127.64. The third major resistance level sits at $129.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.13.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Key Stats

There are currently 387,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,910 M according to its annual income of 341,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 741,500 K and its income totaled 48,600 K.