Dollar General Corporation (DG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 37,845 M

June 23, 2023, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) trading session started at the price of $172.00, that was -0.62% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.09 and dropped to $170.03 before settling in for the closing price of $172.22. A 52-week range for DG has been $151.27 – $261.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.90%. With a float of $217.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.19 million.

In an organization with 170000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.23, operating margin of +8.80, and the pretax margin is +8.24.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dollar General Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 932,638. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $155.44, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $155.25, making the entire transaction worth $388,125. This insider now owns 116,682 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.38) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.38 while generating a return on equity of 40.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.25% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dollar General Corporation (DG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.12 million. That was better than the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.13.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $226.39. However, in the short run, Dollar General Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $172.82. Second resistance stands at $174.48. The third major resistance level sits at $175.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $169.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $166.70.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are 219,341K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.41 billion. As of now, sales total 37,845 M while income totals 2,416 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,343 M while its last quarter net income were 514,380 K.