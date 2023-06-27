Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is -43.19% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) kicked off on Monday, down -16.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has traded in a range of $0.21-$1.39.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.20%. With a float of $180.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1062 employees.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 16,253. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 54,910 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 5,063,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 3,121 for $0.28, making the entire transaction worth $880. This insider now owns 2,384,337 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) saw its 5-day average volume 4.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4489. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2202 in the near term. At $0.2539, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2777. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1627, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1389. The third support level lies at $0.1052 if the price breaches the second support level.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 61.75 million has total of 333,062K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 440,180 K in contrast with the sum of -302,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,370 K and last quarter income was -42,120 K.