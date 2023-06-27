Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) volume exceeds 0.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $10.43, down -3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.51 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $10.50. Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has traded in a range of $6.35-$15.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.30%. With a float of $51.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.33 million.

The firm has a total of 122 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 120,300. In this transaction See Remarks of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.03, taking the stock ownership to the 43,482 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s See Remarks sold 41,390 for $12.87, making the entire transaction worth $532,878. This insider now owns 53,482 shares in total.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.77) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -54.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dyne Therapeutics Inc., DYN], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.80. The third major resistance level sits at $11.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.29.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 593.30 million has total of 58,311K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -168,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -44,190 K.