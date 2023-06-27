ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) last year’s performance of -67.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 26, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) opened at $1.34, lower -3.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.35 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $0.75 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.70% at the time writing. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 271 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 160.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 29.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1774, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3646. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3367. Second resistance stands at $1.3933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1933. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1367.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 154,367K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 209.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 890 K according to its annual income of -77,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 370 K and its income totaled -21,900 K.