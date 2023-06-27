Euronav NV (EURN) kicked off at the price of $15.09: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On June 26, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) opened at $15.50, lower -3.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.51 and dropped to $15.09 before settling in for the closing price of $15.59. Price fluctuations for EURN have ranged from $9.76 to $19.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 180.00% at the time writing. With a float of $80.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2946 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.73%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Euronav NV (EURN). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Looking closely at Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.06. However, in the short run, Euronav NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.37. Second resistance stands at $15.65. The third major resistance level sits at $15.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.53.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are currently 201,680K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,970 K according to its annual income of 203,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 366,710 K and its income totaled 175,050 K.