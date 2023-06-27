Femasys Inc. (FEMY) kicked off at the price of $0.65: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.82, soaring 6.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.848 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Within the past 52 weeks, FEMY’s price has moved between $0.55 and $2.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.10%. With a float of $9.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.35, operating margin of -961.71, and the pretax margin is -944.10.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Femasys Inc. is 17.03%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -944.62 while generating a return on equity of -54.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Femasys Inc. (FEMY)

Looking closely at Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), its last 5-days average volume was 6.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Femasys Inc.’s (FEMY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7939, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0987. However, in the short run, Femasys Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7985. Second resistance stands at $0.9472. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5505, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4512. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3025.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.89 million based on 13,191K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,210 K and income totals -11,390 K. The company made 290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.