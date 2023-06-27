First Horizon Corporation (FHN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.63% last month.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $11.07, up 1.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.32 and dropped to $11.00 before settling in for the closing price of $11.00. FHN’s price has ranged from $8.99 to $24.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.10%. With a float of $529.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7397 employees.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 116,196. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.62, taking the stock ownership to the 256,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $11.02, making the entire transaction worth $22,041. This insider now owns 95,650 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.11 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.40% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Horizon Corporation’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) saw its 5-day average volume 7.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.32 in the near term. At $11.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.84. The third support level lies at $10.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.22 billion, the company has a total of 537,812K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,498 M while annual income is 900,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,091 M while its latest quarter income was 251,000 K.