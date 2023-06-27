First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is expecting -15.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $183.00, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.17 and dropped to $176.962 before settling in for the closing price of $184.52. Within the past 52 weeks, FSLR’s price has moved between $60.96 and $232.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -2.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -109.50%. With a float of $101.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5500 employees.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 7,988,402. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 39,948 shares at a rate of $199.97, taking the stock ownership to the 90,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $205.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,435,980. This insider now owns 19,647 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by -$0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to -16.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Looking closely at First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.35.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.36. However, in the short run, First Solar Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $184.83. Second resistance stands at $191.10. The third major resistance level sits at $195.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $170.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.41.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.82 billion based on 106,826K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,619 M and income totals -44,170 K. The company made 548,290 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 42,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.