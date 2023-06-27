Search
Shaun Noe
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.02%

Company News

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.05, plunging -2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.51 and dropped to $15.85 before settling in for the closing price of $16.21. Within the past 52 weeks, FRSH’s price has moved between $11.47 and $18.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.13 million.

In an organization with 5400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.69, operating margin of -46.86, and the pretax margin is -44.34.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 75,106. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $15.98, taking the stock ownership to the 18,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Director sold 4,685 for $15.99, making the entire transaction worth $74,913. This insider now owns 17,816 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -46.61 while generating a return on equity of -20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 61.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.58. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.31. Second resistance stands at $16.74. The third major resistance level sits at $16.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.42. The third support level lies at $14.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.56 billion based on 291,143K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 498,000 K and income totals -232,130 K. The company made 137,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -42,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

AEM (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited) climbed 0.16 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
June 26, 2023, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) trading session started at the price of $49.39, that was 0.16% jump from the session...
Read more

1.87% volatility in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Zack King -
On June 26, 2023, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) opened at $30.38, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) average volume reaches $5.07M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) stock priced at $8.69, up 0.81% from...
Read more

