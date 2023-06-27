Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,507 M

On June 26, 2023, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) opened at $4.96, lower -1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.05 and dropped to $4.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Price fluctuations for GNW have ranged from $3.44 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -30.70% at the time writing. With a float of $470.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $492.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 80.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 690,500. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 125,000 shares at a rate of $5.52, taking the stock ownership to the 4,649,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s President & CEO, Enact sold 90,691 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $567,127. This insider now owns 258,579 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.11 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 30.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

The latest stats from [Genworth Financial Inc., GNW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.13 million was superior to 3.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 20.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.11. The third major resistance level sits at $5.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.68.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

There are currently 477,955K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,507 M according to its annual income of 609,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,854 M and its income totaled 62,000 K.