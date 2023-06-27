Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is expecting -27.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 26, 2023, Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) opened at $0.72, lower -7.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.64 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for GORO have ranged from $0.72 to $1.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 4.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -167.40% at the time writing. With a float of $87.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.27, operating margin of +5.08, and the pretax margin is +1.61.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gold Resource Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -4.54 while generating a return on equity of -5.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -167.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO)

Looking closely at Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Gold Resource Corporation’s (GORO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3113. However, in the short run, Gold Resource Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7201. Second resistance stands at $0.7589. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7977. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6425, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6037. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5649.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Key Stats

There are currently 88,469K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 138,720 K according to its annual income of -6,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 31,230 K and its income totaled -1,040 K.