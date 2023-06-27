Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) kicked off at the price of $3.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on Monday, remained unchanged at $3.20. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.19-$4.03.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.10%. With a float of $2.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11934 employees.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.55%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 13.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.08. However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.97.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.66 billion has total of 3,747,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,433 M in contrast with the sum of -1,683 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 525,000 K and last quarter income was -244,000 K.