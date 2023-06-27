Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,991 M

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock priced at $17.57, up 4.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.16 and dropped to $17.02 before settling in for the closing price of $16.78. GGAL’s price has ranged from $5.50 to $17.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 83.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.80%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9275 workers is very important to gauge.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.30 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

The latest stats from [Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., GGAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was superior to 0.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 92.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.72. The third major resistance level sits at $19.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.87.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.57 billion, the company has a total of 147,470K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,991 M while annual income is 374,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 568,070 K while its latest quarter income was 94,260 K.