Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) volume exceeds 1.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) on Monday plunged -11.38% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.71. Within the past 52 weeks, HA’s price has moved between $7.34 and $17.39.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.90%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.51 million.

The firm has a total of 7218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 24,582. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $8.19, taking the stock ownership to the 120,698 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 3,000 for $11.57, making the entire transaction worth $34,714. This insider now owns 83,189 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$2.36) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], we can find that recorded value of 1.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.14.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 444.45 million based on 51,548K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,641 M and income totals -240,080 K. The company made 612,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -98,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.