HBM (Hudbay Minerals Inc.) dropped -4.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $4.70, down -4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.74 and dropped to $4.5592 before settling in for the closing price of $4.86. Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has traded in a range of $3.08-$6.34.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 0.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 128.70%. With a float of $177.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $262.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2505 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.18, operating margin of +22.85, and the pretax margin is +6.49.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +4.77 while generating a return on equity of 4.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Looking closely at Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s (HBM) raw stochastic average was set at 31.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.92. However, in the short run, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.74. Second resistance stands at $4.83. The third major resistance level sits at $4.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.38.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.64 billion has total of 262,056K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,461 M in contrast with the sum of 70,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 295,220 K and last quarter income was 5,460 K.