Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) last year’s performance of -94.01% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $0.239, down -3.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.239 and dropped to $0.2095 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Over the past 52 weeks, HLGN has traded in a range of $0.19-$3.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.10%. With a float of $157.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.46, operating margin of -1114.76, and the pretax margin is -1040.04.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Heliogen Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 146,068. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 634,251 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 32,862,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 730,311 for $0.23, making the entire transaction worth $167,972. This insider now owns 4,563,766 shares in total.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1032.65 while generating a return on equity of -84.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Looking closely at Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2634, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7884. However, in the short run, Heliogen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2292. Second resistance stands at $0.2488. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2587. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1997, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1898. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1702.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.51 million has total of 196,848K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,750 K in contrast with the sum of -142,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,940 K and last quarter income was -10,540 K.