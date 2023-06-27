HEPS (D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.) climbed 8.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) stock priced at $1.72, up 8.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.69 before settling in for the closing price of $1.69. HEPS’s price has ranged from $0.59 to $1.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.50%. With a float of $67.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.84 million.

The firm has a total of 3834 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24 and is forecasted to reach -1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 95.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1085, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9452. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5233.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 569.46 million, the company has a total of 325,998K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 983,450 K while annual income is -177,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 245,360 K while its latest quarter income was -10,220 K.