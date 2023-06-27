Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.71%

June 26, 2023, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) trading session started at the price of $0.9468, that was -4.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.999 and dropped to $0.8601 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. A 52-week range for HYFM has been $0.87 – $5.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.70%. With a float of $39.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 498 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.01, operating margin of -23.68, and the pretax margin is -84.72.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 49.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 15,600. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 35,000 for $1.09, making the entire transaction worth $38,150. This insider now owns 1,784,328 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -82.85 while generating a return on equity of -57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1733, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8376. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9787 in the near term. At $1.0583, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1176. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8398, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7805. The third support level lies at $0.7009 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are 45,368K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 37.89 million. As of now, sales total 344,500 K while income totals -285,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,180 K while its last quarter net income were -16,850 K.