Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) 20 Days SMA touches -8.49%: The odds favor the bear

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $1.69, down -3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.71 and dropped to $1.59 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Over the past 52 weeks, HYLN has traded in a range of $1.22-$4.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $121.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.12 million.

The firm has a total of 250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.14, operating margin of -7551.28, and the pretax margin is -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 32.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 31,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.18, taking the stock ownership to the 56,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 213,104 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 141.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4655. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4367.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 297.89 million has total of 180,829K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,110 K in contrast with the sum of -153,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310 K and last quarter income was -28,830 K.