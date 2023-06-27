Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,320 K

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) kicked off on Monday, down -13.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has traded in a range of $0.45-$4.53.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.90%. With a float of $86.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 330 employees.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 64.27%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 6,446,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 3,769,592 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 151,869,414 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 200.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7077, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3693. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8859 in the near term. At $0.9999, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0778. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6940, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6161. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5021.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 160.61 million has total of 244,599K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,730 K in contrast with the sum of -32,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,320 K and last quarter income was -40,330 K.