Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) with a beta value of 2.00 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) stock priced at $0.1743, up 35.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2959 and dropped to $0.1637 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. IMBI’s price has ranged from $0.14 to $1.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -3.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.70%. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1096 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.01, operating margin of -7.76, and the pretax margin is -12.93.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -12.86 while generating a return on equity of -166.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are iMedia Brands Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

Looking closely at iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI), its last 5-days average volume was 8.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 177.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2317, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5274. However, in the short run, iMedia Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2694. Second resistance stands at $0.3487. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4016. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1372, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0843. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0050.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.33 million, the company has a total of 28,917K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 544,560 K while annual income is -70,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,510 K while its latest quarter income was -24,160 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) last year’s performance of 65.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $825.00, plunging -0.06% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Zack King -
June 26, 2023, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) trading session started at the price of $6.32, that was 0.32% jump from the session before....
Read more

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is expecting 3.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
On June 26, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $5.11, higher 2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.