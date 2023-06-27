Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.9 million

Markets

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock priced at $20.00, down -5.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.10 and dropped to $18.89 before settling in for the closing price of $20.05. IMGN’s price has ranged from $3.61 to $20.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -1.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.10%. With a float of $219.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 277 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.20, operating margin of -203.06, and the pretax margin is -203.81.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ImmunoGen Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -204.93 while generating a return on equity of -92.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ImmunoGen Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

Looking closely at ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN), its last 5-days average volume was 6.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, ImmunoGen Inc.’s (IMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 150.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.73. However, in the short run, ImmunoGen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.72. Second resistance stands at $20.51. The third major resistance level sits at $20.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.30.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.71 billion, the company has a total of 226,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 108,780 K while annual income is -222,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,870 K while its latest quarter income was -41,010 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Can Amcor plc’s (AMCR) drop of -3.77% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.92, soaring 0.91% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) kicked off at the price of $10.35: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
June 26, 2023, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) trading session started at the price of $10.29, that was 1.37% jump from the session before....
Read more

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) plunged -3.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Zack King -
On June 26, 2023, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) opened at $168.49, lower -3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.