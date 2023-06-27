Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 388,150 K

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $2.80, up 22.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.59 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.86. Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has traded in a range of $1.64-$14.60.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 19.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -289.90%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.31 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 39,332. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,659 shares at a rate of $2.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Director sold 17,500 for $2.07, making the entire transaction worth $36,293. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -289.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.79. Second resistance stands at $4.09. The third major resistance level sits at $4.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.21.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 229.53 million has total of 65,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 388,150 K in contrast with the sum of -226,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 110,260 K and last quarter income was -24,810 K.