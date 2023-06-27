International Seaways Inc. (INSW) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) kicked off on Monday, down -3.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.46. Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has traded in a range of $16.07-$49.02.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 24.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 323.90%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1800 workers is very important to gauge.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 36,740. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $36.74, taking the stock ownership to the 145,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T sold 1,000 for $36.61, making the entire transaction worth $36,610. This insider now owns 81,927 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.84) by $0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.50, a number that is poised to hit 2.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

The latest stats from [International Seaways Inc., INSW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.45. The third major resistance level sits at $39.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.84.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.80 billion has total of 49,230K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 864,670 K in contrast with the sum of 387,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 287,130 K and last quarter income was 172,630 K.