Investors finally get a glimpse of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) volume hitting the figure of 3.44 million.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.70, plunging -5.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.72 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Within the past 52 weeks, AGEN’s price has moved between $1.28 and $3.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 18.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -641.50%. With a float of $255.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 533 employees.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agenus Inc. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 33,348. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 23,361 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 21,640,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 22,065 for $1.51, making the entire transaction worth $33,296. This insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in total.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -641.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 6.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Agenus Inc.’s (AGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1449. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6933 in the near term. At $1.7467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5867. The third support level lies at $1.5333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 591.42 million based on 348,876K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 98,020 K and income totals -220,070 K. The company made 22,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.