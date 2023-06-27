Investors finally get a glimpse of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) volume hitting the figure of 1.17 million.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) kicked off on Monday, up 3.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, MIMO has traded in a range of $0.13-$3.53.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.30%. With a float of $55.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 226 employees.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,633. In this transaction SVP & CFO of this company sold 873 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 602,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CTO sold 483 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $903. This insider now owns 582,988 shares in total.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) saw its 5-day average volume 10.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 282.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3428, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3287. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1852 in the near term. At $0.1938, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1987. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1717, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1668. The third support level lies at $0.1582 if the price breaches the second support level.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.93 million has total of 74,583K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 167,260 K in contrast with the sum of -85,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 24,770 K and last quarter income was -20,890 K.