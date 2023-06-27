Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) volume hitting the figure of 1.66 million.

June 26, 2023, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) trading session started at the price of $40.59, that was 10.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.10 and dropped to $40.07 before settling in for the closing price of $40.67. A 52-week range for AEL has been $28.05 – $48.37.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -18.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 182.40%. With a float of $76.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 840 employees.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stocks. The insider ownership of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 252,034. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,100 shares at a rate of $35.50, taking the stock ownership to the 39,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s EVP-Chief Risk Officer sold 25,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,078. This insider now owns 36,439 shares in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.22) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +32.40 while generating a return on equity of 25.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 182.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.81% during the next five years compared to 40.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) raw stochastic average was set at 80.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.78 in the near term. At $48.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.39. The third support level lies at $36.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Key Stats

There are 77,941K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.48 billion. As of now, sales total 1,416 M while income totals 1,221 M. Its latest quarter income was 662,550 K while its last quarter net income were -155,990 K.

