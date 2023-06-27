Investors finally get a glimpse of American International Group Inc. (AIG) volume hitting the figure of 3.35 million.

June 26, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) trading session started at the price of $55.38, that was 0.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.11 and dropped to $55.10 before settling in for the closing price of $55.22. A 52-week range for AIG has been $45.66 – $64.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.20%. With a float of $716.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $738.66 million.

In an organization with 26200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American International Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 180,199,982. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,981,108 shares at a rate of $16.41, taking the stock ownership to the 415,413,892 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 800,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $20,000,000. This insider now owns 400,000 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.42) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +18.21 while generating a return on equity of 19.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.70% during the next five years compared to 81.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American International Group Inc. (AIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.35.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 57.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.36. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.15. Second resistance stands at $56.64. The third major resistance level sits at $57.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.62. The third support level lies at $54.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

There are 723,753K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.64 billion. As of now, sales total 56,437 M while income totals 10,276 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,984 M while its last quarter net income were 30,000 K.