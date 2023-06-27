Investors finally get a glimpse of The AES Corporation (AES) volume hitting the figure of 5.51 million.

On Monday, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) surged 1.37% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $20.43. Price fluctuations for AES have ranged from $18.90 to $29.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 3.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.80% at the time writing. With a float of $665.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $712.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9100 employees.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The AES Corporation is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 21,283,409. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 748,625 shares at a rate of $28.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,285,504 shares.

The AES Corporation (AES) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) saw its 5-day average volume 7.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, The AES Corporation’s (AES) raw stochastic average was set at 15.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.85 in the near term. At $20.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.27. The third support level lies at $20.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Key Stats

There are currently 669,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,617 M according to its annual income of -546,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,239 M and its income totaled 151,000 K.