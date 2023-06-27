Investors finally get a glimpse of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) volume hitting the figure of 1.35 million.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $88.26, soaring 1.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.10 and dropped to $87.63 before settling in for the closing price of $87.90. Within the past 52 weeks, WEC’s price has moved between $80.82 and $108.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.40%. With a float of $315.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.40 million.

In an organization with 7022 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.45, operating margin of +16.81, and the pretax margin is +18.05.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of WEC Energy Group Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 141,534. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $94.36, taking the stock ownership to the 21,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 950 for $97.59, making the entire transaction worth $92,708. This insider now owns 21,375 shares in total.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.59) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.68 while generating a return on equity of 12.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Trading Performance Indicators

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.43 million. That was better than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.20. However, in the short run, WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.47. Second resistance stands at $90.02. The third major resistance level sits at $90.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.08. The third support level lies at $86.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.49 billion based on 315,440K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,597 M and income totals 1,409 M. The company made 2,888 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 507,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.