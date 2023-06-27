Investors must take note of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) performance last week, which was -16.44%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $7.35, up 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.61 and dropped to $7.33 before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has traded in a range of $7.22-$19.92.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 49.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1.40%. With a float of $327.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.31 million.

In an organization with 1650 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.87, operating margin of -73.02, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 77,309. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.73, taking the stock ownership to the 4,148,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s See Remarks sold 20,987 for $8.03, making the entire transaction worth $168,561. This insider now owns 637,031 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -73.73 while generating a return on equity of -76.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 14.6 million. That was better than the volume of 9.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.16. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.58. Second resistance stands at $7.73. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.17. The third support level lies at $7.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.76 billion has total of 353,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 468,090 K in contrast with the sum of -345,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130,030 K and last quarter income was -79,390 K.