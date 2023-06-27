Investors must take note of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (OFC) performance last week, which was -1.16%.

On June 26, 2023, Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) opened at $22.84, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.995 and dropped to $22.84 before settling in for the closing price of $22.88. Price fluctuations for OFC have ranged from $21.59 to $28.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.20% at the time writing. With a float of $112.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 395 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.98, operating margin of +24.55, and the pretax margin is +20.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Corporate Office Properties Trust is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 108.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 90,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,941 shares at a rate of $22.95, taking the stock ownership to the 4,523 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +23.28 while generating a return on equity of 10.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (OFC) raw stochastic average was set at 32.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.32 in the near term. At $24.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.42. The third support level lies at $22.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Key Stats

There are currently 112,514K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 739,030 K according to its annual income of 173,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 167,500 K and its income totaled 78,780 K.