Investors must take note of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) performance last week, which was -7.83%.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock priced at $7.87, down -5.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.91 and dropped to $7.37 before settling in for the closing price of $7.95. CBAY’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $11.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.70%. With a float of $80.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.97 million.

In an organization with 63 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 0.31%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 177,383. In this transaction President of R&D of this company sold 21,749 shares at a rate of $8.16, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s President of R&D sold 21,749 for $9.08, making the entire transaction worth $197,387. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -125.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.18 million. That was better than the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 4.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.71. However, in the short run, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.84. Second resistance stands at $8.14. The third major resistance level sits at $8.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.06. The third support level lies at $6.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 734.33 million, the company has a total of 97,513K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -106,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -28,780 K.