Investors must take note of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) performance last week, which was -1.94%.

On June 26, 2023, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) opened at $2.52, lower -0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.59 and dropped to $2.47 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Price fluctuations for FTCI have ranged from $1.78 to $5.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.70% at the time writing. With a float of $62.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 92,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $2.63, taking the stock ownership to the 13,853,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 35,000 for $2.47, making the entire transaction worth $86,450. This insider now owns 13,888,357 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. The third support level lies at $2.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

There are currently 111,695K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 263.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 123,070 K according to its annual income of -99,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,890 K and its income totaled -11,760 K.