Investors must take note of Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) performance last week, which was -2.96%.

On June 26, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) opened at $1.31, higher 0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.25 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Price fluctuations for LLAP have ranged from $1.11 to $6.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.80% at the time writing. With a float of $75.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.06 million.

The firm has a total of 480 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -137.02, and the pretax margin is -173.84.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 25,400. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Development of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 627,200 for $3.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,894,144. This insider now owns 779,514 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -174.01 while generating a return on equity of -145.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP], we can find that recorded value of 3.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5634, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0127. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1833.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

There are currently 145,019K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 195.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 94,240 K according to its annual income of -163,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 28,200 K and its income totaled -54,450 K.